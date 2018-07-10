CS picks four counties to test new health plan

Four counties have been selected to pilot the Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) in preparation for full rollout across the country as the governments asserts the programme has to work.

Kisumu, Machakos, Nyeri and Isiolo have been selected because of specific health challenges synonymous with them, Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki said last Friday when she unveiled a panel that is been tasked to pilot the programme.

The Health Benefits Package (HBP) panel headed by Prof Gilbert Okwaro took office on June 9, and will work for 60 days, a period it is expected to prepare for the rollout in the four counties. The panel would be tasked to define the package services which will form the starting point of the UHC journey.

“We needed to look at different parameters when selecting the four counties. Population, geographic disparities and best practices informed our choice of the counties in the picture,” the CS said.

Kisumu, for instance, has been earmarked for the six to 12 months pilot due to the disease burden the county has been fighting for years, while Nyeri is closely associated with a high prevalence of non-communicable ailments. Health officials have singled out diabetes and hypertension as some of the diseases facing Nyeri.