Stray Lions, Kanbis record second straight NPCA wins

Stray Lions recorded as second straight win when they beat Sir Ali Muslim Club by six wickets as the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association League entered match day two at the weekend.

The defending champions’, who were fielding, had a fabulous chase of target 236/10 set out by their opponents at Park Road. Anup Fulper had a century score of 116 not out for Stray Lions as he led the charge against a resolute Sir Ali side who had Zahad Abbas (102 not out) hitting balls for fun as he conjured runs for his team. Fulper was helped in the mission by Pranjal Sharma (45 off 60 balls). Despite Sir Ali deadly bowlers’ Yaksh Patel 2/26 and Sidarth Vasudev 2/38 shaking the order with dropped wickets earlier in the innings, the Lions managed to put together 239/2 at the scoreboards.

Meanwhile at Eastleigh High School, 2018 Super League runners-up Kanbis Sports Club trounced Shree Cutchi Leva by 36 runs. The blue shirts won the toss and selected to bat and were devastating with their hits altogether.

Ramesh Mepani (64 off 39 balls) and Jayant Mepani (61 off 53 balls) both collected half tons for Kanbis and they oozed pure class and confidence at the crease with the bat. Cutchi Leva did well in the chase with Niraj Patel and Mahendra holding out for a century combination but the tight fielding of Kanbis restricted them.

Elsewhere, bigwigs Swamibapa hit Sikh Union by a staggering 165 runs in a one-sided affair at Jafferey’s Club in Lavington. The Swamis, who opted to bat first, had Naman Patel (110 off 120 balls) in control as they posted 298/9 on the board.

Haraj Singh and Parmveer Singh also collectively dropped six wickets as Sikh Union collapsed. Only James Ngoche (40 off 58 balls) put in a decent score for the visitors before being run out by the impressive Mitesh Sanghania off a delivery from evergreen Morris Ouma.