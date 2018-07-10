Tundo bags rare hat-trick with KMSC rally victory as Chager retires in Machakos

Despite hitting a wildebeest and damaging the front left of his Mitsubishi Evolution 10, Carl “Flash” Tundo savoured an emphatic hat-trick following victory in the KMSC Rally in Machakos at the weekend.

Tundo, the legendary five-time Safari Rally winner had his campaign effectively sewn up when his closest challenger Baldev Chager ran into mechanical problems.

Navigated by Tim Jessop, Tundo rejoiced in victory, saying: “It feels great to complete a hat-trick of wins. I’m super happy, but upset that Baldev Chager couldn’t finish after leading most of the rally. We now need luck and continue finishing events.”

Chager, who led the rally by a 1.30 minutes margin, kissed the belated third round of the Kenya National Rally Championship goodbye upon suffering engine failure.

“We had a fantastic run all morning. The first three stages were awesome and the car seemed to go well and as at the fourth stage, we were enjoying a good 1.30 minutes lead only for the strange engine failure setting in. We have never experienced this kind of thing before but that’s rallying,” said Chager.

Second and third overall were the high-flying Skoda Fabia R5s of the reigning African champion Manvir Baryan and Onkar Rai as Eric Bengi in a Subaru N12 took fourth.

“It’s unfortunate to have your team-mate going out but a good day in the office in the afternoon. First stage we lost lots of time due to wrong notes. Second stage we experienced overheating problems. Third stage we adjusted the notes and were a minute faster. The essence will be to try and push harder and win events,” said Rai.

Baryan weighed in: “We are not fighting for the KNRC title as I will miss two events this season. The focus for us is to win the African championship. We had lots of animal traffic so we kind of backed off at some point.”

Yalfa team driver Ammar Haq retained his KNRC Division Two lead with victory in his class wile Hamza Anwar won the Two Wheel Drive class, beating Daren Miranda and Sarit Shah to second and third respectively.