League is wide open…

Gor Mahia are still at the summit of the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) with three matches at hand-over Sofapaka and Bandari and it would appear wishful thinking from their closest challengers to dethrone them as the reigning champions.

However, Sofapaka Head Coach John Baraza strongly believes that his team which is placed in the second position in the chart can upset the apple cart especially after his charges fashioned a 12th win of the season last weekend to bridge a nine-point gap with Gor.

Although Sofapaka’s 3-2 win over fifth-placed Mathare was least convincing, Baraza has urged his players to thrown down the gauntlet and believes that Gor may slump at some point which will be advantageous to Batoto Ba Mungu in their quest to clinch the title.

“This is football and anything can happen.

I’m glad that we have been winning matches and if this continues and our opponents falter, the title race will be thrown wide open and hopefully, we shall recapture the title that has eluded us since 2009,” offered Baraza.

And Baraza has equally acknowledged the input of his new signings in the latest resurgence, among the goalkeeper Wycliff Kasaya and Pistone Mutamba and much more is expected of them when Sofapaka plays Sony Sugar in Awendo next Sunday.

“As a coach you must be happy with the performance of some of these players and indeed the whole team but it would be wrong if they rest on their laurels,” said Baraza.

For Mathare’s experienced defender George Owino, this was a result he least expected and especially when he was marking his 100th league game with the “slum boys”.

In the meantime, Bandari under their new coach Bernard Mwalala, who was plucked from Nzoia Sugar, can dare dream of winding up among the top five teams in the league after pelting Kakamega Hemoboyz 1-0 in Mombasa.

The dockers have not lost their last five matches and this is a record Mwalala will be jealously guarding as he seeks to impress his new employers.

In contrast, Wazito continued plunging deeper in the relegation zone after yet another disappointing performance in which they succumbed 0-1 to Vihiga United.

Like Bandari, AFC Leopards boosted their chances of an honourable placing, thanks to a 1-0 win over Sony Sugar as Salim Abdallah scored his first league goal in Ingwe colours.

Elsewhere, Ulinzi Stars did well to pull the game out of the fire in a 1-1 draw with Kariobangi Sharks though the soldiers should learn about scoring early in the match and avoid profligacy in defending which results into conceding what appears easy goals.

In Bungoma, Nzoia Sugar started life without Mwalala in a somehow disheartening note after they were held to a barren draw by Posta Rangers.

Meanwhile, Tusker seems to have hit the right cord after they beat Nakumatt 1-0.