Graduating with loads of knowledge, massive debt

The demand for university education has continued to increase in Kenya in the recent past with many students who are unable to qualify directly after sitting their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams using other ways to get the elusive slots in both public and private universities.

However, as the numbers continue to stream past the gates of the knowledge towers, questions are now being raised as to whether most of the more than 1,000 courses approved by Commission for University Education (CUE) in these higher learning institutions are worth the paper they are written on. To put it in another way, are most of the students who are pursuing various courses in local universities unable to get employment opportunities because the courses they studied are not aligned with the labour market demands?

The answer would be, most likely! And this is why. The fact that most young people are currently engaged in academic pursuits that are increasing getting cast away from the job market is not in doubt. And looking at the list of approved courses published by CUE, some of the more than 1,000 programmes leave one wondering where graduates would be placed to work in this fast-changing world.

These are general degree courses in social sciences, humanities and physical sciences.

The latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) indicates that some seven million Kenyans are currently unemployed. Out of these, 1.4 million have been desperately looking for work while the rest have given up on job hunting, with some opting to go back for further studies to improve their chances.

World Bank data on the other hand, indicates that over one million young people enter the labour market every year in Kenya. It is further estimated that of these new entrants, only one in five is likely to find a job in the formal sector. This could be the reason.

There has been a proclivity by local universities to split and come up with all manner of programmes, which they then market to the members of the public, most of who are not conversant with the labour market trends. Later when these students graduate, they are thrown into the labour market with worthless papers.

When vacancies and job opening fail to come by, these graduates are forced to look for anything to do. When “anything” fails to come by, some are forced to dig deeper and advance in their studies hoping for better prospects or change to a career which is radically different from what they studied at the university.

It is not that some of these courses are worthless and should not be taught by universities, but as a senior university lecturer and leading environmentalist Prof Ratemo Michieka, observed, the demand for these programmes in the labour market is currently so low such that graduates are left literally tarmacking, scouring for any opportunity on offer.

Few opportunities

“It is not that these courses are not useful, we still need for example, anthropologists, historians and other professions. The problem is that currently our level of sophistication and development does not appreciate some of these courses hence they are very few opportunities in the market,” he told People Daily.

“However, the universities have also made some of these courses unmarketable by splitting them so much to an extent of limiting opportunities on offer. Higher institutions should start thinking about amalgamating some of these courses so as to expand the market scope,” he said.

An audit report on universities by CUE released last year disclosed that duplication of academic programmes based on competition for self-sponsored students was rampant in local universities. The higher institutions prioritised programmes in business administration, humanities and arts.

But according to former Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, universities are offering “insignificant courses” at the expense of technical courses which are needed in the local job market and for export. He observed that in 2016, universities graduated 9,000 with Bachelor of Arts degrees, while 15,000 others obtained Bachelor of Science in “insignificant courses”, increasing the numbers of too many graduates with no skills.

“More than 80 per cent of students in universities, including private ones, are enrolled for Bachelor of Arts degrees, including BA in theology. This is okay because we need all those degrees, but where are the jobs?” he asked last year in January during the inauguration of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students to be sponsored by Equity Bank’s Wings to Fly programme.

According to research done in Australia by professional services firm, Ernst and Young (EY), which could also find relevance in Kenya, nearly half of existing university degrees in Australia could be obsolete within a decade leaving graduates with “more debt and poor job prospects”.

University leaders

EY ’s University of the Future report interviewed more than 3,000 students and employers and more than 50 university leaders, policy makers and observers in its report, which concluded that not all institutions would be able to “make the leap” to cope with industry disruption.

“The case for change is clear,” the report said. “A growing cohort of graduates is leaving the university environment with more debts and few job prospects. “Some university leaders estimate that around 40 per cent of existing degrees will soon be obsolete.”

The courses that scored poorly in job relevance were humanities, culture and social sciences. Meanwhile, more than half of employers surveyed said degrees in commerce and management were not worthwhile. The report urges universities to collaborate more closely with industry in creating course content to produce more work-ready graduates.

This report shines on what may be obtaining in Kenya where the government and most parents are spending huge amounts of money on students pursuing humanity and business courses at the expense of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) courses targeted at realisation of Vision 2030 and the Four agenda.

And the numbers are startling. According to research by Dr Juma Mukhwana, Dr Alice Kande and Prof Jackson Too, published last year by the African Journal of Rural Development, the more than 1,000 degree programmes offered by various public and private universities are tilted towards social sciences.

The research by the trio, who work at CUE, shows that according to graduation trends, 74 per cent of all university students are enrolled in business, education arts and humanities.

Furthermore, more than 30 per cent of students graduating each year are awarded degrees in commerce related courses while 20 per cent graduate in education arts.

Higher education

The report also says that according to a report by CUE, the university student population by the year 2015 stood at 539,749. While access to higher education has been achieved, quality and relevance of programmes offered is still a tall order.

“Kenya is not producing enough human resource in STEM as currently only 13 per cent of graduates from universities are from STEM courses.

While there is an acute shortage of manpower in the engineering and medical fields, universities are training students (more than needed) in Business, Education (arts) and Arts and humanities, who constitute 74 per cent of all students enrolled,” Mukhwana notes in the report.

The report advises that the fragmentation of the courses into very thin disciplines should be avoided.

This is a tragedy because Kenya Vision 2030 blueprint, which was established a decade ago puts emphasis on medicine, pharmacy, engineering and technical-based programmes and strives to ensure that Kenya becomes a newly-industrialised middle income country by 2030.

“The prevailing situation in which the humanity programmes dominate the total student enrolment at universities and suck in huge national resources is holding back the achievement of the vision, a case true for several countries in Africa,” the report notes. The low numbers of students enrolled in STEM courses is further damned by the fact that most students apply to be admitted to these courses but few get the opportunities because failure to attain prerequisite grades and cluster points.

According to the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services CEO John Muraguri, some of the most popular degree programmes that most students apply to be admitted include Medicine, Engineering, Computer Science, Architecture, and Actuarial Science.

“The popularity of courses changes from year to year, depending on career trends. It also depends on the amount of knowledge the students have on the various courses,” he told People Daily.

Nonetheless, while the unavailability of job opportunities for most of the programmes on the menu of universities are a big blow to most graduates, the financial hole and debt incurred by the guardians and government for educating these graduates keep widening every passing year.

Young people

According to the World Bank, currently the private returns (gains to individuals) to university education are now higher than the returns to primary schooling. However, this is only possible if these graduates are gainfully engaged, which is a mirage at the moment for most young people in countries such as Kenya.

The State of Higher Education in Africa Report of 2015 indicates that at 21 per cent return on investment, Africa receives the highest returns in the world from investment in higher education.

This is despite the fact that only six per cent of the young people in sub-Saharan Africa are enrolled in higher education institutions compared to the global average of 26 per cent. But more worrying, it now costs an arm and a leg to take through the university a student studying an undergraduate degree for both the parents and the government, especially now during the era of cost-sharing.

In the initial university students’ funding regime, the government used to pay at a rate of Sh70,000 per academic programme per student, while guardians paid a fixed sum of Sh16,000. Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) met the costs of other needs such as accommodation, books, food and miscellaneous for giving loans ranging between Sh35,000 and Sh60,000 per year.

But the government has established a new system called Differentiated Unit Cost, where all university academic programmes have been grouped into 14 clusters and the cost of teaching each fixed.

This means the money allocated to students will defend on the course they are pursuing.

It will get scary in the coming years as more students continue to gain admission to courses that may be deemed unrewarding.

But the six-million-dollar question would be, should universities be allowed to continue offering dismal courses that serve neither students nor the society?