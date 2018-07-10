Kenya, Switzerland ties can only grow stronger

Alain Berset

Switzerland and Kenya have been fostering good relations for decades. Switzerland was one of the first countries to recognize Kenya’s independence in 1963. In the 21st century our goal must be to broaden and deepen bilateral relations. The focus is increasingly shifting to cooperation at international level, trade, health care and cultural exchanges.

Back in the days when European countries were perpetually waging war against each other, Switzerland found itself in a difficult situation. This pattern of almost incessant warfare went on for centuries until the end of World War II and the foundation of today’s European Union.

Today Kenya finds itself in a comparably difficult regional environment. Switzerland’s strategy has always been to contribute actively to peace. Geneva especially has been a meeting place for peace talks for decades. President Uhuru Kenyatta has devoted much of his time to Somalia, travelling to Mogadishu and receiving his Somali counterpart. And now Kenya is also assisting South Sudan on its path to peace.

The humanitarian philosophy is strong in both our countries. Switzerland is proud of its humanitarian tradition, which saw the establishment of the International Committee of the Red Cross in 1864. Kenya can also look back on a significant humanitarian history, hosting hundreds of thousands of refugees from the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes Region. Switzerland and Kenya have an important role to play in keeping humanitarian issues high on the world’s agenda. Kenya is an anchor of stability in Eastern Africa.

Switzerland, as one of the oldest democracies in the world, has a keen interest in a strong democratic Kenya. In a world in which the model of democracy is increasingly being called into question by authoritarian trends, Switzerland is actively looking for closer ties with countries like Kenya. The glue in a functioning democracy is strong institutions.

Corruption destroys democratic institutions and the dreams and aspirations of the people. Switzerland and Kenya have been working together to fight corruption for many years. Switzerland has blocked financial assets related to the Anglo Leasing corruption scandal and is waiting for the judicial proceedings to come to an end in Kenya.

This would allow Switzerland to return the blocked assets to Kenya. Switzerland needs partners like Kenya in order to identify and freeze assets that have been acquired illegally and have found their way to Switzerland. It is also through partnership that agreement can be reached on how best to return these assets, in a way that benefits the people of the country concerned.

Kenya is not just a political partner for Switzerland, it is also one of the most important economies in Sub-Saharan Africa. Swiss companies have been in Kenya for many years. Recently, Swiss pharmaceutical businesses have shown increased interest in the Kenyan market. The same is true for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The introduction of universal health care, which is one of the priorities of President Kenyatta’s second term, is a decisive step for citizens who will benefit from it. Furthermore, it will lead to new opportunities for economic cooperation.

Culture can help build bridges between our countries. On my visit, I hope to gain some experience of the lively Kenyan cultural scene. Switzerland and Kenya have a lot in common and share common interests. Our cooperation is necessary because the world faces challenges that can only be tackled together.

—The writer is the President of the Swiss Confederation