Mnangagwa’s legitimacy hinges on credibility of poll

On November 24, 2017 Emmerson Mnangagwa was handed power as the president of Zimbabwe against the backdrop of a military coup which brought down long-serving Robert Mugabe. He pledged to rebuild the economy, fight rampant corruption and end decades of isolation of his country.

Aware that he was taking over a country ravaged by years of mismanagement, Mnangagwa sought to assure weary Zimbabweans that he was resolute in his commitment to change their lives for the better.

“I will promote whatever that will advance and oppose whatever that will harm Zimbabwe,” he told hundreds of thousands of supporters attending his inauguration at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

He immediately set out to mend fences with the West following decades of hostility that had severely affected the country’s economy.

“We ask those who have punished us in the past to reconsider their economic and political sanctions against us,” he said in reference to western led sanctions against Zimbabwe.

As soon as he was sworn into office, Mnangagwa embarked on an aggressive diplomacy campaign visiting more than 13 countries. In January the president was in Davos, Switzerland where he attended The World Economic Forum (WEF) and held talks with World Bank chief executive officer Kristalina Georgieva and International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Christine Lagarde. The Zimbabwean president has also visited a number of African countries as well as China, one of his country’s closest allies.

In a symbolic show of solidarity with Mnangagwa’s transformative agenda, Neven Mimica, European Union Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development visited Zimbabwe early April and assured the President of EU’s willingness to support his course.

“My visit comes at the highest political level after 2009 but this only demonstrates that the European Union would like to be a reliable partner of Zimbabwe in the process of the historical political, democratic and economic transition,” Mimica told a press conference in Harare after his meeting with the president.

Mnangagwa’s commitment to institute economic reforms and his continued international engagements to end Zimbabwe’s decades of isolation have earned him a slot among this year’s TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential leaders. He is the only African president featured alongside US president Donald Trump, French president Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the prestigious annual list published in April.

With the July 30 elections fast approaching, Zimbabwe has put in place a raft of reforms aimed at ensuring a free, fair and credible poll. Earlier in March, President Mnangagwa signed into law the Electoral Amendment Act formalising the use of biometric voting system in the upcoming elections.

Under the new law, Zimbabwe has set up an electoral court to tame unrest and intimidation among other vices during the election. Among other reforms, the new law empowers Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) to observe the election and submit its observer report to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

To demonstrate openness, Zimbabwe has lifted a long-standing ban instituted by President Mugabe in 2002 stopping US and EU countries from involvement in the country’s elections. The country has invited more than 60 countries and key international organisations to observe this month’s election.

The US is among observers invited and it will be represented by Senator Jeffrey Flake of Arizona, a key drafter of US sanctions against Zimbabwe and a member of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

In February, the US government extended sanctions against Zimbabwe on the basis that Mnangagwa obtained power through a military coup. The US, however, says that it may review the sanctions if the election is free, fair and credible.

The ZEC has announced 23 names of presidential contenders in the election, including Mnangagwa. Other notable contenders in the race include Nelson Chamisa of MDC Alliance and leader of National People’s Party Joice Mujuru who once served as Mugabe’s vice president. Also in the race is Ambrose Mutinhiri of the National Patriotic Front party which reportedly has the backing of Mugabe.

Mnangagwa’s legitimacy and his bid to rid Zimbabwe of decades of economic sanctions thus rely on his victory in the poll, but only if the election is free, fair and credible. However, credibility questions have already emerged regarding the voter register and the overall independence of ZEC as well as lack of transparency in the procurement of ballot papers.

—The writer is a journalist with Xinhua News Agency