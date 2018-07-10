Sonko’s weekly cleanup campaign drop in the ocean

Alberto Leny

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has launched a monthly city clean up campaign in all 85 wards. This is long overdue given that Nairobi had long transformed from the ‘Green City in the Sun’ to the ‘capital in filth’.

Sonko says he borrowed the idea from Rwanda’s Kigali, where President Paul Kagame personally leads citizens in a monthly clean-up exercise for some years now. The move has made Kigali one of the cleanest cities of the world.

While Sonko deserves commendation for recognising the monumental environmental and sanitation challenge facing Nairobi, the task ahead is gargantuan. Nairobi is literally choking under the weight of dirt and garbage.

Merely launching a monthly clean-up exercise in the city’s central business district, industrial and residential areas with a teeming population won’t do. Nairobi requires a well-coordinated professional and technical capacity to tackle its huge waste management conundrum.

Being the heaviest populated county, Nairobi’s is a chaotic metropolis beset by myriad complex problems that have mounted during its phenomenal growth compounded by the mushrooming of informal settlements—slums and illegal structures, and piles of garbage.

Nairobi has undergone rapid transformation through different administrations. It began as a municipality in 1950, became a Commission in the late 1980s up to 1992 when the city council was reconstituted and the first multiparty mayor elected. The 1980s and 90s were the dark ages for the city when planners abetted land grabbing and inculcated the culture of corruption in the running of its affairs.

Mismanagement and corruption contributed to land grabbing, poor infrastructure, traffic jams, water shortage, uncontrolled garbage disposal, ‘ghost workers’, street families, influx of hawkers and chaotic council meetings.

The first governor was elected in March 2013 in the devolved system of governance. Under the council, councillors were elected to serve five-year terms and political parties nominated extra councillors. The setup remains the same, with councilors, renamed Members of County Assemblies (MCAs).

Deliver your promise

However, the quality of leadership does not seem to have changed much. City residents are still grappling with a history of mismanagement, corruption and scandals ranging from illegal land sale (grabbing) to funds misuse.

Throughout the different administrations, Nairobi has faced many challenges in service provision to residents, chief among them dirt and potholes.

Just 100 metres from Sonko’s City Hall office in a pedestrian walkway at the centre of Kenyatta Avenue opposite ICEA Building, is a gaping hole that must have taken its dangerous toll on unsuspecting users. Some people must be sleeping on their jobs!

The question of the quality of leadership and integrity is crucial to City Hall which is responsible for the provision of essential services, including housing, healthcare, basic education, emergency response, waste collection, water and sanitation.

That is the reason Sonko must do more than just launch a monthly city clean-up campaign and reorganise city public toilets management. Nairobi’s problems are massive and even more daunting in the informal settlements.

City Hall must first mount a major sensitisation public campaign among city residents on cleanliness and waste disposal. Without absolving City Hall from blame on waste collection and disposal, many Nairobians are notorious for littering and unhygienic behaviour, for which penalties must be imposed.

Finally, Sonko’s administration should stick to the Nairobi City Master Plan developed by JICDA and which gives priority to waste management, development of new landfill sites and improved storm water drainage system among other projects. City Hall should work closely with the National government to address Nairobi’s mounting problems. Fortunately, Sonko has State House’s backing on this.

And just a reminder to Sonko: A year ago, at the height of the cholera outbreak he was quoted as saying: “Nairobi is dirty. The governor has failed to improve the sewerage system. He is unable to provide water to Nairobians. It is a sign of bad leadership”. Now it’s your turn. Show us good leadership. Deliver on his promises.

