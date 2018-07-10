Accumulated bills bane of county development

At the weekend the National Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich called on the county governments to clear pending bills. This could not have come at a better time given. Virtually all counties are grabbling to clear several outstanding claims running into billions of shillings.

While in April the Office of the Auditor General and Controller of Budget directed all the counties to file records of pending bills before the close of the financial year last month, it is feared the amounts owed to contractors and suppliers of goods and services would be more than Sh99 billion by the end of June.

Some counties have also been accused of failing to remit statutory payroll deductions to National Social Security Fund, National Hospital Insurance Fund and sacco contributions, imperilling most workers from accessing medicare, loan facilities and securing their future in old age.

But more critically, contractors and suppliers are suffering after taking up bank loans to service tenders.

Why are counties accumulating bills despite the inherent dangers?

Fact is that, some have a tendency of over-projecting local revenue balances when it is clear they will not collect levies because of incapacity and poor audit functions. This predisposes those in charge of Treasury dockets committing counties into undertaking projects which they may never raise enough revenue to fund.

Less than half of the counties (only 22) attained the average of 60 per cent of their four-year revenue thus aggravating the problem of accumulated bills.

During the April devolution conference in Kakamega, Deputy President William Ruto accused counties of living beyond their means, noting that failure to meet local revenue puts them in awkward financial situations.

As the new financial year kicks in, counties should take their mandate seriously and pay up all bills so that they can facilitate contractors and supplies to continue with their business seamlessly.

Rotich has indicated that Treasury has disbursed more than Sh314 billion to counties to fund their budgets, so the issue of pending bills ought to be settled immediately. The Public Finance Management (County Governments) Regulations of 2015 requires pending bills be given priority in a new financial year.

But before paying up, they should take seriously the Senate County Public Accounts Investments Committee and carry out a forensic audit—especially new governors who have inherited huge bills— before committing the public funds.