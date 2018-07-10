Back my 2022 bid, Weta asks Mt Kenya leaders

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula has reiterated that he will run for the presidency in 2022.

Speaking in Kiambu town on Sunday after mass at St Peter and Paul Catholic church, Wetang’ula (pictured) said he had started building bridges with leaders and voters from Mt Kenya region in readiness for the 2022 battle.

He said there are no permanent enemies in politics citing the 2017 presidential election which saw leaders call each other names but now, that was water under the bridge.

Presidential ambitions

Wetang’ula, who was with former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, however, said politicians should not dwell too much on politics at the expense of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda.

He, however, cautioned against attempts to gag those with ambition to run for the presidency in the next poll saying they should be allowed to sell their policies to the public ahead of the election.

“Nobody should gag the other for showing interest in any political position. It is undemocratic,” he said.

Waititu said the Mulembe nation had no political differences with Mt Kenya region.

He said ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi would soon visit the county and urged Luyha community leaders to support Uhuru and National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga building bridges initiative to ensure peace and stability in the country.