Centum boss among Laikipia county boards appointees

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has made 44 appointments to seven county boards to boost service delivery.

Muriithi has tapped talents from both the corporate and public sector in a bid to drive growth.

New appointments come just days after the governor launched a programme seeking to attract local and foreign investment to county.

Among the appointees is Centum managing director James Mworia who will head County Development Authority as the non-executive chairman and former East Africa Cables chief executive and now the chairman of Nyahururu-based Countryside Dairy George Mwangi who will chair the County Enterprise Fund.