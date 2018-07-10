NATIONALNEWS

Centum boss among Laikipia county boards appointees

Seth Onyango July 10, 2018
2,436 Less than a minute

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has made 44 appointments to seven county boards to boost service delivery.

Muriithi has tapped talents from both the corporate and public sector in a bid to drive growth.

New appointments come just days after the governor launched a programme seeking to attract local and foreign investment to county.

Among the appointees is Centum managing director James Mworia who will head County Development Authority as the non-executive chairman and former East Africa Cables chief executive and now the chairman of Nyahururu-based Countryside Dairy George Mwangi who will chair the County Enterprise Fund.

Show More

Related Articles

July 10, 2018
2,431

Addiction, death now accessible over the counter

July 10, 2018
2,430

Back my 2022 bid, Weta asks Mt Kenya leaders

July 10, 2018
2,437

Dare you touch Mzee’s tree, contractor warned

Photo of the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi
July 10, 2018
2,433

MPs propose return of Question Time in House

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker