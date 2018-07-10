State incentives to boost delivery of affordable housing

Increased household incomes, improved infrastructure and State incentives to those constructing affordable housing are set to drive construction of residential units in line with the Big Four Agenda, a study released by Cytonn Real Estate yesterday reveals.

According to the study, incentives such as the 15 per cent annual corporate tax cuts for developers of at least 100 affordable units, scrapping of NEMA and NCA fees and provision of land for development will also encourage the private sector to provide affordable housing.

Johnson Denge, Senior Manager, Regional Markets at Cytonn Real Estate, says the move is likely to attract private sector players in the move to the provide the lower-middle and low-income market segement with affordable houses. However, Denge said increasing land costs, inadequate infrastructure in some areas and limited access to funding for both developer and home-buyer financing were a major challenge.

Speaking during the release of the Metropolitan Area Residential Report – 2017/2018, Denge said Kilimani, Westlands and Thindigua were currently the best areas for apartment development while Karen, Runda Mumwe and Ruiru were the best for detached units’ development. He said real estate sector recorded total returns of 8.2 per annum per annum compared to last year’s 9.4 per annum, attributable to the protracted elections and tight access to financing.

Patricia Wachira Cytonn Real Estate’s Senior Research Analyst said apartments recorded relatively high returns with an average of 8.7 per annum, 0.5 per annum points higher compared to the overall residential market average of 8.2 per annum.