KRA taps estate agents for ownership, tenancy information

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) wants real estate agents to provide the authority with ownership and tenancy information of the buildings they manage.

The move which comes barely a week after banks demanded that companies and individuals opening accounts provide the lenders with KRA PIN numbers is part of strategies by the taxman to expand and deepen tax collection.

Last week the National Treasury revealed in a Kenya Gazette notice that the authority had missed the mark by Sh240 billion on Treasury’s revised target of Sh1.4 trillion for 2017/18 financial year.

The new appeal follows pressure for KRA to boost revenue collections to fund government expenditure and the Big Four Agenda being touted as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy.

The call to real estate agents adds to the a raft of measures following the tax reform programme initiated in 1986 to enhance revenue collection, improve tax administration and reduce compliance and collection costs.

According to a notice sent to property owners, the authority wants them to provide it with information such as the number of units, owners name, owners PIN number, occupier (owner /tenant), rent paid and first rent out.

“Please note that the information will strictly be used for the tax compliance purposes. Kindly provide information within seven days from the date of this letter,” a letter from KRA stated.

Despite the tax modernisation process, however, there are concerns that challenges that confront the National Treasury and KRA today are not different from those faced before the tax reforms. There are also concerns that tax competitiveness in Kenya is low and the country remains among the most tax unfriendly countries in the world.

Tax experts observe that the challenges confronting tax design include taxation of the agriculture and the informal sectors and refunds for zero-rated transactions.

In addition, Kenya’s tax system is said to be burdensome in terms of time taken to prepare and submit tax returns.

Since the inception of KRA, revenue collection has been growing slowly compared to expenditure – a move that has posed a challenge on implementations of the integrated and modern tax administration.