Farmers sell tea to hawkers

Seth Mwaniki @MwanikiM

Tea farmers in Mathira have turned to hawkers to market their produce in a move that could cause jitters in the industry.

The hundreds of farmers drawn from Gitimai-ini and Kiamucheru villages affiliated to Ragati Factory Company which is under Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) management reached the consensus after opening their farm gates to third parties who have been paying them cash.

A farmer, Wahome Gakomo said that they view an alternative buyer as godsend since they have not come to compete with KTDA but to take up leaves that the agency has been rejecting.

“We have grappled with this challenge for years without a slightest idea on how it can be solved since we had known no buyer but KTDA ,”he said.

The farmers are receiving a prompt payment of Sh20 for every kilogramme as opposed to Sh15 offered to them by the agency at the end of every month.

The farmers, however, claimed alternative buyers come in handy to make good use of what KTDA rejects at buying centres.

They said a buyer, Njeru Industries, procures overgrown tea leaves of even four leaves and a bud whereas KTDA strictly sticks to its quality tradition of two leaves and a bud.

Another farmer, Charles Maina, said that more of his tea has been going to waste since he is only able to pick little leaves from his farm in order to meet the strict deadlines of 10 am set by KTDA.

“In most cases is where I am unable to go round all my bushes picking the required leaves by the agency thereby without my wish giving room to unattended bushes to overgrow,” he said.