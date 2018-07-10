What to look for in a future husband

Waithera Otieno

Tall. Check! Dark. Check! Handsome. Check! And yes, you have dated for xxx amount of time. And yes, he did propose! He may also have some extra cash and some fascinating romantic moves. Does that mean that you are all set for the wedding, and a happily ever after? Maybe yes. Maybe no.

If a man is going to be your lifetime companion, you will need much more than the above mentioned qualities.

Is your man an honest man? Does he make an honest living or does he have a secret life that will tear your family apart, several years down the road? How does he treat other people, especially those that he doesn’t have to be nice to? This is how he will treat you after the honeymoon phase, when you have a bad hair day, some extra weight and three needy children and mounting bills. Is he a good communicator? Is he willing to respectfully resolve the disagreements between the two of you, or does he sulk, insult and avoid communication concerning difficult topics? How does he behave when under pressure? Does he harass everyone in his vicinity and generally lose control? You don’t want your home to feel like a pressure cooker every time something goes wrong.

Is your guy the must win at all costs type? Remember you are looking for a life partner, not a competitor. Does your guy respect you and your views?

Is your sweetheart committed to his own personal growth? Is he interested in becoming a better version of himself? Does he take care of his mental and physical health? Does he share the same values and goals that you do? Having some shared values and goals and working together towards them, keeps couples together through the seasons life.