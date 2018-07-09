English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Ministry of Education unveils tough new measures
The Ministry of Education has announced tough new measures to tame the rising wave of unrest in schools.
Under the new measures students found guilty of participating in criminal acts will have their leaving certificates bearing the type of offence committed effectively locking them out of admission in any public university.
Schools have also been asked to increase the number of teachers on duty over the next two weeks even as education cabinet secretary leads a special team of officers to worst hit areas in Nyanza region.