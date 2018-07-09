English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Ministry of Education unveils tough new measures

K24 Tv July 9, 2018
2,407 Less than a minute

The Ministry of Education has announced tough new measures to tame the rising wave of unrest in schools.

Under the new measures students found guilty of participating in criminal acts will have their leaving certificates bearing the type of offence committed effectively locking them out of admission in any public university.

Schools have also been asked to increase the number of teachers on duty over the next two weeks even as education cabinet secretary leads a special team of officers to worst hit areas in Nyanza region.

Show More

Related Articles

July 9, 2018
2,520

Anti-polio campaign to kick-off

July 9, 2018
2,507

DP Ruto’s allies allege plot to scuttle his 2022 bid

July 9, 2018
2,494

Catholic church asks govt’ to allow Cuban doctors to serve in Mission hospitals

July 9, 2018
2,542

Two petition Government against KCB preference

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker