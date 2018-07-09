DP Ruto’s allies allege plot to scuttle his 2022 bid

Leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto have hit at unnamed individuals for allegedly conspiring to block his quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta at the expiry of his term in 2022.

Speaking in Nandi county, the leaders including Soy MP Caleb Kositany told opponents of the Deputy President that they schemes were an exercise in futility asking them to be ready for a rude shock.

Kositany said the famous handshake between President Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga should not be allowed to destabilize the ruling Jubilee party with Tenges MP Silas Tochim assuring the deputy president of the support of the Tugen community in his bid for the presidency.

Firebrand Nandi hills MP Alfred Keter , his Moiben counterpart Silas Tiren and Vincent Tuwei of Mosop are among legislators from the Rift Valley who have shown lukewarm support for the deputy president.