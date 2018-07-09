Africa’s richest man joins Instagram

Nigerian business magnate and investor Aliko Dangote has bowed to social pressure and joined Instagram. The billionaire, 61, will be using the handle @aliko_dangotegcon, which was verified shortly after he joined the platform. The billionaire has gone on to share his first post, which is a photo of himself with an inspirational quote.

“In whatever you do, strive to be the best”

Despite the world having over 2000 billionaires, few of them are on social media, with even fewer on Instagram. This includes Mike Bloomberg, Richard Branson, President Donald Trump, Oprah Winfrey and Mark Zuckerberg among others.