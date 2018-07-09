Entertainment and Lifestyle

Africa’s richest man joins Instagram

Manuel Ntoyai July 9, 2018
2,483 Less than a minute

Nigerian business magnate and investor Aliko Dangote has bowed to social pressure and joined Instagram. The billionaire, 61, will be using the handle @aliko_dangotegcon, which was verified shortly after he joined the platform. The billionaire has gone on to share his first post, which is a photo of himself with an inspirational quote.

“In whatever you do, strive to be the best”

Despite the world having over 2000 billionaires, few of them are on social media, with even fewer on Instagram. This includes Mike Bloomberg, Richard Branson, President Donald Trump, Oprah Winfrey and Mark Zuckerberg among others.

Show More

Related Articles

July 9, 2018
2,565

Grandpa Records boss chops money on wife’s birthday

July 9, 2018
2,502

Where did the old disciplinarian Kenyan mums go to?

July 9, 2018
2,501

History repeats itself as my daughter dates a married man

July 9, 2018
2,509

Bro, you’re doomed if bae is in Maasai Mara!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker