Grandpa Records boss chops money on wife’s birthday

Manuel Ntoyai July 9, 2018
Label owner Refigah is the new talk of town after throwing a lavish party for his wife Yasmin at the Fairview Hotel in Nairobi.

Yasmin was chauffeured to the venue via a limousine where her close family and friends met and welcomed her with a red carpet lined up for her.

The Grandpa Records honcho who has been away from the spotlight however refuted the claims that the party hit a six figure mark, when it came to bills.

“It is not how much I spent on my wife, but I only care of how I made her feel on her special day. We could have gone to Uhuru Park with some packed lunch or anything so the question of how much was spent, is a non-issue when it comes to matter love. Of course, being Muslim, there was no liquor but lots of food, water, Juices and sodas to wash it down,” he revealed.

