Nairobi resident wins trip to Russia, thanks to Safari Bet

One lucky Kenyan, Jackline Vulenywa, leaves the country today to fly the country’s flag on the sidelines of the semi finals at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, as she savours the wild atmosphere of the global event courtesy of Safari Bet.

Despite not being an ardent football fan, the craze around the World Cup moved her to listening to a sports show on a local radio and that way she learned about Safari Bet’s crazy offer on a ten match jackpot for a stake of just Sh 95.

“That pronouncement looked too good to be true and just out of curiosity I decided to place my bet, for the first time in my life despite hearing about betting over and over before. I forgot about the stake almost immediately so it came as a shock to me when I was informed that I had won the trip to Russia,” explained Vulenywa who is set to travel on Monday and return on Friday.

The young administrator at a real estate company in Nairobi says she placed her bet without the help of any football pundit, self proclaimed or otherwise and did not search for tips anywhere on how to go about it. Trusting her gut feeling, she made her pick for the ten matches, her only memory of the teams that were on the bet slip being England.

“It has not yet sunk in that I am going to Russia. So much so that my parents are unaware I am supposed to travel to a country 6344.03 km flight distance away from home. I doubted everything I was being told so I had to get the tickets first for me to believe,” said an excited Vulenywa.

To qualify for the Russia trip, punters had to play for the jackpot whose prize was a fully paid trip, inclusive of airfares and accommodation, with travel partners Bunson Travel taking care of hospitality for the winners from Nairobi to Moscow and back.

The FIFA World Cup is the ultimate destination for sports fans to experience the world’s greatest Sporting event. Kenyans love for football is undeniable, this will be a once in a lifetime exclusive opportunity to chase and soak in the World Cup atmosphere, experiencing football’s greatest names in action for our winner,” said Safaribet Kenya Chief Marketing Officer Jerry Mwenda.

Mwenda says their partnership with Bunson Travel and CWT on this promotion is due to shared belief in creating social fun and unforgettable customer experiences through the World Cup and beyond.