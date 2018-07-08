Governor Sonko differs with Guyo over management of public toilets

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Saturday differed publicly with Majority Leader Abdi Guyo over management and running of CBDA based toilets.

The Governor who led entire Nairobi County wards for clean up exercise spoke at Matopeni Ward. Sonko insisted that his decision to allow Nairobi residents access all public toilets for free is irreversible, but Guyo advice the Governor to first put proper management in place and allow jobless youth to manage the toilets before allowing residents to use the facilities for free adding that politics should not be allowed in managing such facilities, Guyo advised.

Nairobi currently has only 68 public toilets the number is less considering the county has close to over five million people.

Last weekend while distributing bursary to all MCAs Sonko, directed the County Health department to take over all public toilets, put in new management and all Nairobians to access the facilities at no fee.

He pointed out that cartels have been mismanaging the toilets and to an extent of even harassing the public.

“My government is capable and will manage all facilities that benefit Nairobi people,” said Sonko.

Majority leader Abdi Guyo, however pleaded with the Governor to include youth and allow them to manage the public facilities.

“Let the youth organize themselves in groups from all the 85 wards and allow them to manage these facilities.This will be a way to empower them,” said Guyo.