Home player emerges winner in fifth and final round qualification for KCB-sponsored golf festival

Home player Yogesh Nandha emerged the overall winner in the fifth and last round of the KCB Road To Masters series at the Par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club over the weekend.

Playing off handicap 19, Nandha fired 20 from back nine for a stableford total of 40 points to lead the last group of six to the forthcoming KCB Karen Masters slated for Karen Country Club.

Also booking a ticket to the Masters was handicap 28 home golfer Cosmas Musyoki who emerged the men’s winner. Musyoki shot 20 in the front nine and 17 in the back nine for a total of 37pts.

Men’s runner up playing off handicap 4 was Shashikani Badiani with a score of 21 in the first nine and 15 in the back nine for a stableford total of 36points.

Lady winner who also books a ticket to the KCB Karen Masters was Christine Ochola (handicap 25) with 16 in the front nine and 18 in the back nine for a total of 34 points.

Lady runner-up was Samira Furrer. Furrer (handicap19) eclipsed June Waweru on count back after she carded15 in the first nine and 17 in the back nine for 32 points.

Guests

Guest winner Irene Auma playing off handicap 17 also booked a ticket to the KCB Karen Masters with scores of 18 and 18 for 36 points. First Nine winner on 20 was Sam Karau while second nine honours went to Julius Mutethia on 21 points

Staff winner who also books a ticket to the KCB Karen Masters was handicap 23 golfer Allan Kirui.

Kirui shot 14 in the front nine and 19 in the back nine for a stableford total of 33 points.

Longest Drive best Lady and Man were Kellie Gachaga and Ian Wamara. Gachaga accompanied Kenya team junior Mutahi Kibugu to the British Junior Open 2016 event at Kilmarnock Golf Club in Ayrshire Scotland but failed to make the plus 14 cut which wasn’t that bad by local standards.

Nearest to pin best man and lady were Tom Soigwa and Veena Sennik. The KCB Road To. The Masters has been to Ruiru, Limuru, Eldoret, Nyali and Muthaiga where 30 golfers (six per club including a wildcard)/booked tickets to the KCB Karen Masters.

Christopher Kiai won the opening round in Ruiru, whilst his namesake Christopher Young was the victor on the Limiru leg.

Japheth Kiprono won the Eldoret round with Joseph Oluoch emerging the victor on Nyali tour.

Bank commitment

According to KCB Group Marketing and Communications Director Angela Mwirigi the Bank is committed to nurturing golfing talent across the country and she said in an interview:“ KCB Road To The Masters series presents the greatest opportunity for any golfer and we are excited as a bank to increase our participation at this year’s event. What’s more, we envisage giving hundreds of golfers an opportunity of playing alongside Sunshine Tour professionals.”

The Pro-am of the KCB Karen Masters will be played on July 17 with tournament proper teeing off from July 19-22.

The tournament is set to make its debut to the Sunshine Tour on its second edition, thanks to KCB Bank’s unswerving supportThe final round of KCB Road to the Masters qualification series got underway on Saturday July 7 at the Par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club.

The event has attracted 200 golfers including Auditor General Edward Ouko, former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and KCB Group HR Director Paul Russo.

The event will see six golfers win a ticket to the KCB Karen Masters Pro-Am tournament slated to take place on the July 17-18 at Karen Country Club.