Upstart marathoner Langat targets bigger race prizes

For marathoner John Langat (pictured) sky is the limit. He is destined for bigger achievements in the world of athletics.

Langat, who trains at Litein Athletics Club says he is not about to hang boots but reveals he is seriously honing skills for the biggest achievements in the marathon.

The athlete who hails from Sotit village in Konoin Sub-County, Bomet County is upbeat of excelling in his sport career owing to his serious engagement in it. He is yet to win any marathon but his biggest achievement so far is by clinching the second slot on a number of occasions.

“I am fully prepared to take my career to the next level,” he says at Six Wheels Academy after competing in a 10mk road race a week ago.

Langat competed in Macedonia Marathon on May 6 and settled for second position besides having run Daegu Marathon, South Korea in 2016 where he emerged in the same position. The athlete has also run in the Melbourne Marathon, Australia where the results were the same story. He says he is preparing for Berlin Marathon which is expected to be held this September.

“I am training hard for this event and I am optimistic of winning it. I want to prove that I am also capable of winning any marathon” he asserts.

He has not been part of the athletes selected to represent Kenya in a number of athletics meetings across the world and hopes to do so in future.

Langat wants the county and national governments to support budding athletes in a bid to take athletics as their professional careers.

“Both the two levels of governments have not done enough to assist budding athletes in a bid for them to excel in their careers. I call upon the governments to allocate enough resources to sports in general so that the country does well in sports,” he adds.