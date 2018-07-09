New signing Mustafa sends K’Ogalo to Cecafa semi-finals in dramatic comeback

Dar es Salaam, Sunday

Gor Mahia rallied from behind to ease to the semi finals of the Cecafa Kagame Cup after edging Vipers SC of Uganda 2-1 in a quarter finals match staged at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Tadeo Lwanga put Vipers ahead firing in from 30 yards out, taking advantage of poor positioning by Boniface Oluoch in Gor`s goal.

Hope was however restored for the Kenyan champions, three minutes after the breather, when Rwandan forward Jacques Tuyisenge stabbed home from close range.

It was an easy-looking goal but which had a lot of weight as it hauled Gor back into the game, before new signing Francis Mustapha claimed the winning goal, 16 minutes from time with a neat, simple and clinical finish.

The busy Tuyisenge again had a hand in the goal, feeding Mustapha to open his Gor account.

Gor will now meet the winner between Azam and Rayon Sports in Wednesday’s semis.

Dylan Kerr`s men had a strong start with Mustapha`s header failing to find the target in the 11th minute and two minutes later, he failed to sweep in a point blank feed from Godfrey Walusimbi in the box.

For their wastefulness, Gor were punished in the 19th minute when Vipers skipper Tadeo Lwanga fired in powerfully from long range beating Boniface Oluoch in Gor`s goal who was out of his line.

Trailing 0-1, Gor was left with a mountain to climb against a highly physical and tactfully disciplined side.

In the 34th minute, when Gor should have drawn level, Innocent Wafula, like Mustafa, wasted an open opportunity, directing his shot off the target after breaking clear.

The glut of chances wasted by Gor, in the first half, a clear pointer to the lack of a calm-goal poacher in the wake of Meddie Kagere`s exit.

But as if that was not enough, matters went from bad to worse in the first half, in the 43rd minute, when coach Dylan Kerr made a forced substitution, bringing in Francis Kahata for injured Ernest Wendo, leaving K`Ogalo without a midfield enforcer.

However the fears were eased after the interval as Gor played more with purpose, sticking to their game plan.

Tuyisenge, a constant thorn in Vipers defence then made a jinking run into the 12-yard box to cross for Mustapha whose goal in the 62nd minute was ruled for offside amidst protest from K`Ogalo players.

On the other side of the goalmouth, Danny Sserunkuma missed narrowly as his free header from a Yayo Kato went wide, before Mustafa had the last word Gor with a simple finish in the 74th minute. – CITIZEN