Giroud taunts French legend who is out to stop his nation from reaching World Cup final with Belgium

France striker Olivier Giroud is keen to prove a point to Thierry Henry when France face Belgium.

The 40-year-old, who won the World Cup with Les Bleus in 1998, is now assistant coach to Red Devils boss Roberto Martinez.

Giroud is hoping to show the Arsenal veteran that he picked the wrong camp when the two clubs meet in Saint Petersburg.

He said: “There’s a lot of mutual respect. I don’t resent him. My job’s to be good on the pitch, to help my team. But I’d be proud to show Titi (Henry) that he chose the wrong side!”

“He’s a living legend of French football and we have a lot of respect for him. We have a lot of respect for what he’s done, but we’re not going to think about very much. I’d have preferred him to be with us and to be giving his advice to me,” he added.

Henry, who retired in December 2014, is still his country’s record goalscorer with 51 goals in 123 matches.

But Giroud admitted that Henry is doing the right thing to develop his career as a manager.

He added: “He’s there to learn and develop as a coach. Maybe one day he will be able to coach that France team. I’m sure he’s learning on a daily basis and giving good advice to the Belgians.”

Les Bleus booked their spot in the last four after a 2-0 win over Uruguay in the quarter-finals. -THE SUN