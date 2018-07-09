Nyanza schools reel under spate of student unrest

Enock Amukhale and Douglas Dindi

Chulaimbo and Shanderema secondary schools in Kisumu and Kakamega counties respectively were yesterday shut indefinitely following student unrest.

Chulaimbo was closed after a fire, suspected to have been started by students, razed two dormitories increasing the number of schools in Nyanza shut to eight. Two students suspected to be behind the Saturday inferno have been arrested and are being held at Maseno Police Station.

The fire in the two dormitories started when the students were conducting their evening studies. Education stakeholders are puzzled over the spate of schools unrest that has rocked Nyanza schools.

Kisumu Girls National School, Maranda High School, Ng’iya Girls High School, Otieno Oyoo High school, Usenge High School, Ambira High School, St Augustine Nyamonje High School and Maliera Secondary School have been closed after students became rowdy.

Kisumu Woman Representative Rosa Buyu, County Commissioner Pauline Dola and County Director Sabina Aroni cautioned students against engaging in violent riots at school when they feel aggrieved saying it is their parents who end up shouldering the burden.

“Students should remember that their parents sacrifice their money to send them to school,” said Buyu.