Switzerland to boost ties with Kenyans

Swiss President Alain Berset is in the country for a three-day official visit, during which he will hold talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu said Uhuru and Berset will discuss various political and economic relations between the two countries and the need to strengthen them.

Among areas of co-operations include the Swiss Development Agency presence in Arid and Semi Arid Lands (ASAL).

Esipisu said Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) is currently supporting the strengthening of water and livestock sectors ASAL regions.

Its projects are facilitating livestock production, increasing access to water and pasture and supporting counties to reduce conflicts.

He said their support is complementing government efforts at enabling robust and sustainable pastoral and agro-pastoral livelihoods in the region.

Berset is also expected to visit Swiss Skills for Life pilot project at the Kakuma Refugee Camp.