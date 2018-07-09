Uhuru pledges support for young, budding scientists

by George Kebaso

@Morarak

President Uhuru Kenyatta has proposed that the Young Scientists Kenya (YSK) Science and Technology Exhibition becomes a national event starting next year.

Addressing participants at the inaugural event at Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, yesterday, Uhuru called on organisers to consider making it a national event.

Over 180 students are taking part in this year’s event.

“I have learnt that the YSK board will roll out nationally in the next two years so that all counties can participate. But why can’t we do it in a year?” asked the President.

He praised YSK for providing students with a unique opportunity to showcase their scientific projects that seek commercial support to advance their innovative ideas.

“I would like to see the programme grow to become a national event, involving more youth across the country,” said Uhuru.

The President said his administration would work closely with YSK.

Ireland Ambassador to Kenya Vincent O’Neill said they are committed to ensuring that the YSK programme becomes more impactful.

He noted that many of the projects presented this year had great commercial or social impact potential.

“Since our launch in 2017, we have had tremendous success in reaching out to schools and students in various parts of Kenya,” said O’Neill.

Winners of the exhibition will visit the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) in Ireland.