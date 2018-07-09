Kuppet rejects plan to move tutors payroll

Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has opposed the planned transfer of 4,700 tutors in technical institutions from Teachers Service Commission (TSC) payroll to the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Secretary general Akelo Misori said they were not consulted, warning that some teachers could lose their negotiated benefits from TSC and the union.

He also argued that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) teachers will lose investments on various portfolios.

This comes even as the Education ministry forwarded data of trainers in all 138 TVET institutions to PSC to effect the transfer.

But Misori protested the move, arguing that the union was not consulted yet the move could affect their jobs.

“An attempt to unilaterally transfer the services of TVET teachers from TSC to PSC will amount to termination of employment of our affected members with TSC, resulting to loss of benefits and downgrading of terms of service without their express permission,” he said.

Speaking to People Daily on phone Misori read ulterior motive in the impending transfer because it was not clear if new contracts will be renegotiated. “The affected teachers being union members of Kuppet and who are currently enjoying negotiated benefits from TSC and the union have become very anxious and have sought our direction and protection from any adverse labour action which may stem out of this impending transfer of service,” he said.

Once transfers are effected, recruitment and promotions of tutors in TVET institutions will be in the ambit of PSC.

Directorate of Technical Training (DTT), currently under the ministry of Education, will also be roped into the new Schemes of Service (SS) structure. SS establishes the structures that indicate the roles and responsibilities, remuneration, promotion systems, grading of teachers among other issues that touch on their welfare.

TVET teachers who are Kuppet members sought the employment of TSC on diverse dates and that TSC incorporates them into their payroll upon successful employment.

“We want to reiterate that the TVET teachers are employees of TSC and not any other State agency or commission, and any attempt to unilaterally transfer them is illegal, unprocedural and in blatant breach of the constitution national and international labour laws and practices,” he said.