KNH suffering from yawning deficit of specialist doctors

A recent spot check at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), country’s biggest referral hospital, unearthed unimaginable doctor-patient ratio deficit.

A 2015 human resource gap analysis for the facility to determine the optimal staffing level in clinical areas shows that out of the 121 units of specialisations, only 13 meet the required personnel to effectively deliver services.

According to the analysis seen by People Daily, the hospital has a shortage of 141 nurses to satisfy the requirement of 188. This means the 47 who are working in the unit are overstretched beyond capacity.

It attributed the staff shortage to increasing traffic of patients from other parts of the country and the region, emerging disease patterns and expanded services.

To ensure effective service delivery, the hospital needs Sh2.5 billion for additional staff requirements, according to the analysis.

Another concern at KNH is the lack of an elaborate succession plan for ageing specialists.

An interview with some specialists revealed that hardly any new blood is being injected into the system.

Climate change

“We don’t have a plan for training and recruiting new specialists,” said KNH Clinical Services director Peter Masinde, adding that the situation is the same across the country’s hospitals.

He said health facilities are recording new challenges that require specialists.

Masinde says the country, for instance, requires more paediatrics because more children are suffering climate change effects such as extreme cold that cause pneumonia and other complications.

“The doctor-patient ratio is still very low. We are most hit in the area of medical specialists namely, general, obstetrician gynaecologists, physicians, surgeons and paediatricians,” he said.

Masinde said Kenya has a serious deficit of gynaecological oncologists with KNH having none at all.

“It is even worrying that outside Nairobi, there is no single specialist oncologist for women,” he said.

Complex challenges

Despite rising cases of depression, Masinde said Kenya has very few general specialists or physician neurologists. They are not more than five, three who are at KNH, two at the University of Nairobi and one at Moi University.

“We have three in private practice. There is need to train and hire more specialists in mental illness owing to the rising cases,” he said.

Notwithstanding the increase of cardiovascular problems, KNH has only three chest specialists.

Mark Mudenyo, a Health Information specialist at KNH, said with the emergence of new complex challenges, there is need to hire more specialists.

According to Masinde, the solution to the specialists shortage lies in more doctors specialising in at least one or two areas.

“All doctors in Kenya should specialise in at least one or two areas — whether in administration or in a clinical area — to close the gap. That is where progressive countries such as Cuba are moving towards,” he added.

The three doctors we talked to also raised concern about brain drain in the medical field. The concern is shared by doctors union leadership.

“We have already lost 40 doctors to the UK out of the 700 fresh graduates this year, besides 2,200 senior doctors who have left in the past three years,” said Dr Ouma Oluga, the secretary-general of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union.