When delayed diagnosis, treatment cost lives

The challenge of specialists shortage was recently mirrored in the death of Mama Mercy from Donholm, in Nairobi, who had sought treatment for what she thought was a sore throat, only to die of throat cancer.

The question is whether she died because of delayed or wrong diagnosis.

“She was just fine when I spoke to her that evening before going to hospital for medical attention and was shocked to hear she had died,” a neighbour identified only as Maina, told the People Daily.

Second opinion

He recalls that she had complained of a sore throat for a while before visiting a county referral health facility for check-up where she was told she was suffering from tonsillitis and put on treatment.

When the problem persisted, she opted to seek a second opinion at another facility where she was diagnosed with advanced-stage cancer.

In another case, a road accident victim on October 13, 2015 spent more than 18 hours in an ambulance and later succumbed to his injuries. The death stirred public anger, with questions being raised about the state of the country’s healthcare system.

During his inauguration for the second term, President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to achieve Universal Health Care by the end of his term in 2022, up from the current 25 per cent.

Abuja Declaration

This could, however, be an uphill task unless the country implements the Abuja declaration where African countries pledged to commit at least 15 per cent of their GDP to health.