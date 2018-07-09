Concerns over police officers exiting service

Alarm has been raised over officers desertion or exiting at the National Police Service (NPS).

Majority are said to have exited unprocedurally with concerns that there is no effective monitoring mechanisms of their daily engagements.

“The current rate of desertion is worrying and raises a red flag to the service and country at large. For the last two years, the figure stands at 427. That is 279 from the Kenya Police Service, inclusive of 93 from the General Service Unit, 133 from Administration Police Service and 15 from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.” An inquiry report of 2016 reads in part.

Tragically, some have informally quit from work and have not been traced ever since, raising fears of radicalisation within the disciplined forces.

“Their whereabouts is not known to date. The rate of desertion is an early warning to the commanders that all is not well in the service,” the findings show.

The report dubbed Court of Inquiry No.1/2016, raised fears of gradual radicalisation which they say may occur before recruitment, during the service and after active service.

The inquiry team recommended for an establishment of an independent intelligence unit within the office of the Inspector General to profile radicalisation activities within the service, during recruitment and when officers are exiting the service.

Errant behaviour

“It is imperative for all the commanders to learn to identify the errant behaviours among their officers at all levels to avert the spread of extremist ideology. Results of such supervisory laxity was witnessed in Kapenguria attack where a radicalised officer lived and worked at the station while showing signs of radicalisation that were not keenly identified by his immediate commanders thus ending up killing seven if his colleagues,” the report says.

In 2016, elite teams of Anti-Terror Police Unit and Flying Squad foiled a planned terror plot at the Recce Unit headquarters in Ruiru and GSU headquarters in Ruaraka and recovered deadly weapons from ex-Recce officer Eric Ng’ethe.

Police recovered three AK-47 rifles, 178 rounds of ammunition and nine rifle magazines including a pistol magazine hidden in a river near Thome Primary School.

Intelligence information showed Ng’ethe was planning to attack Recce Unit headquarters in Ruiru and GSU headquarters in Ruaraka.

Alleged links with the terrorist al Shabaab terror network raises fears of possible infiltration of security agencies by the militant’s sympathisers’.