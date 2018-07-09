About 2,000 squatters evicted from Mau forest

About 2,000 squatters out of an estimated 15,000 others have left Maasai Mau forest as clearing of illegal settlements entered the second day yesterday.

Security personnel comprising regular and Administration Police officers, Kenya Forest Service, Kenya Wildlife Service and Narok County government rangers descended on Nkoben and Nkareta settlements on Saturday morning and forcibly evicted the settlers, who had refused to voluntarily leave the 922,300-acre land.

KFS had given settlers, who claim to have bought the land in the forest, two weeks’ notice to leave. Houses and other temporary structures were burnt during the phase one of the exercise.

Kipchoge, Ararwet, Kaplelach, Kalyasoi and Olmekenyu are other settlement areas targeted in the phase two of the eviction which KFS says will have a human face.

The service says the targeted settlements are 24km inside the cutline demarcating Maasai Mau and Olpusimoru Forest Reserve.

Adequate time

Evictees who are camping in various areas outside the forest which is under the management of Narok County, said they were not given adequate time to leave.

However, Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya said the forest claimants were given adequate notice and asked politicians to stop politicising the exercise.