State needs to address specialist medic crisis

The ‘Big Four agenda’ mooted by the President recently correctly diagnoses Universal Health Care (UHC) as a crucial facet in ensuring a healthier population. But access to health care has proved to be a monumental challenge since independence, when our Founding Fathers identified ignorance, poverty and disease as major hurdles to be overcome.

Indeed, even government sessional papers have captured this periodically, and health care remains a sore point in the journey towards the realisation of Vision 2030 and other development goals. The path to realising UHC is beset by a myriad hurdles key among them acute shortage of specialist doctors, inadequate equipment and prohibitive cost.

It’s against such background that the government entered into a bilateral pact with its Cuban counterpart to bring into the country specialised doctors and a training programme for our young medics on emerging ailments such as cancer. The initiative, and roll-out of other such medical insurance programmes and reforms, through the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) will boost UHC drive.

According to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board, in 2016, the country had one doctor for every 6,605 persons and one dentist for over 64,516. The World Health Organisation (WHO) describes this shortfall as massive. WHO recommends that one doctor serves 1,000 persons, a figure that should decrease gradually to one doctor for every 600 persons in the population by 2020. Kenya has only 14 per cent of what WHO has recommended.

Unless the spread of specialised doctors is improved, patients, especially those suffering from non-communicable diseases, will continue trooping to referral hospitals.

The inevitable result is that the few specialists will be either over-worked or ineffective because of a general dereliction of duty syndrome.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB) says patients suffering from chronic illnesses in counties such as Vihiga, Mandera, Wajir and Marsabit, worst hit by specialist crisis, face death from misdiagnosis or lack of attention.

This sorry state must be addressed. And the first port of call must be to stem the brain drain to countries such as Botswana and South Africa by improving remuneration to healthy levels.

Secondly, institutions where these doctors and other health staff serve must be adequately kitted to shore up the capacity to handle emerging challenges.

Global trends to health care challenges are shifting from curative to prevention, based on the proven premise that it costs less and saves more lives. This is the way to go, and the sooner the government embarks on this trajectory, the better for the collective good health of the nation.