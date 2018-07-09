Is Kenya ready to adopt Bitcoins for trade?

Last week, the National Assembly’s Committee on Finance and National Planning had a session with Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich to discuss the proliferation of digital currencies.

The CS was invited by the committee to respond to issues raised by Molo MP Kimani Kuria who, among other things, wanted to know about the existence of Bitcoins in Kenya, identity of the founders, whether there are regulations governing the operations of these digital currencies and the risks involved.

At one point, the MP for Kitutu North Jimmy Angwenyi wondered whether one could see or hold Bitcoin to the amusement of those in the room.

But besides the comic moments that punctuated the session, what emerged is that digital currencies such as Bitcoins, the most known, have hit the Kenyan market in a big way and already caused major disruptions in the financial market.

Basically, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoins are digital products or currencies which can be accessed by anyone with contact to a digital device anywhere in the world. The currencies are electronically mined and are made available in the digital platform whose members can exchange or trade in goods and services.

The prices are determined by the dynamics of a free and open market — supply and demand.

Hence, in a way, cryptocurrencies work the same way money does, with the value decided by the people using the same. The only difference is while money can be physically seen or stored, crypto assets are digital.

Digital currencies largely shot to prominence last year when people who had hitherto been dealing with them in the shadows came into the open and started recruiting members.

Interestingly, ICT Cabinet secretary Joe Mucheru openly pitched for cryptocurrencies earlier this year and encouraged Kenyans and the government to embrace the technology saying he had traded in the Bitcoins in the past and reaped big.

Within no time, a Bitcoin ATM was opened in Westlands, Nairobi, while a Bitcoin Lounge was opened in May. Last week, a hotel in Nyeri said it has started accepting payment in Bitcoins.

All this has been happening even as the government stays ambivalent on whether to accept and regulate digital currencies, which currently stand at over 1,500, or to ban them like some countries have done.

Last year, Central Bank Kenya governor Patrick Njoroge issued a notice warning members of the public against using virtual currencies because they are unregulated and not issued or guaranteed by the government.

But the biggest worry for the government is that since these cryptos are not regulated, they can be exchanged with, or be transferred for hard currencies and transactions can be carried cross-border, meaning unscrupulous individuals can use them to hide or launder illegally acquired money and assets.

For instance, the ongoing debate on lifestyle audit can be defeated by individuals who have acquired assets or money through corruption. They can hide the loot in these virtual currencies since the government does not have accessed to the ‘accounts’ where this money is kept.

A good example is the Silk Road drug racket that has used digital assets to launder money earned from selling drugs.

There is a strong case to either ban or accept the use of virtual currencies. But the problem is that users operate virtually and do not have physical addresses. They basically use their phone and laptops and can be hard to identify.

The other recourse is regulating them. But also this is not possible since the operators are spread across countries and transaction records may be held in different jurisdictions, making it difficult for law enforcement and regulators to access them.

The use of digital currencies is catch 22 situation and with the matter before the Finance Committee, it is a wait and see situation as we await the government’s position on digital currencies.—[email protected]