Empower women in agribusiness to spur growth

Frank Ochieng

Women in Africa are the unsung engines of development, and this goes without overemphasis. Yet, often times they are the underdogs especially in the agricultural sector where their input and sweat go unrewarded.

Retrogressive culture and the dynamics of the market economy have largely conspired to deny women in agribusiness an opportunity to blossom and thrive.

Largely, we know, women are left at the subsistence level, and those who seek to commercialise their trade, lack access to finance, and even control over land remains a huge obstacle. Others find the market so complex that at the end of the day, they lose to brokers.

That is why it was refreshing to learn that the Technical Centre for Agricultural and Rural Cooperation (CTA) has launched a pro-women project is designed to re engineer the fortunes of women in agribusiness.

Access to credit

If you have been glued on the politics of toxic sugar and the 2022 succession hullabaloo, definitely you may not been aware of this game changer project. Dubbed Value4Her, the project has carefully understood the nuanced needs of the African woman and it is responding to them appropriately.

Value4Her, no doubt will thrust more women into agribusiness. This means that with critical technical support, market intelligence and access to finance, women will rise dramatically to take their rightful place in the agricultural sector. I am optimistic if women can successfully modernise their farming, and add value to agricultural products, then they can successfully claim a pie of the lucrative agricultural market.

It is important to note that even institutions such as the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the European Union have thrown their weight behind this noble project.

What the government needs to do is to forge solid pro-women in agriculture policies. Such policies like access to credit facilities, preferential government markets for women-driven agri-industries, and advise will go along way in augmenting the place of women in agribusiness.

Though as a country we want to go macro in everything, small-scale farmers and entrepreneurs at the micro-level have always supported the economy by taming inflation through their toil. Indeed, CTA has shown the way by crafting a progressive concept on women empowerment. This approach will revolutionise agribusiness and lift women from the yoke of misery into key actors in our society.

In any case, at this time of climate variances, we all need to have our women empowered and ready to deal with emerging issues.

