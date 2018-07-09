MCA Matayo comes up with brilliant idea to beat lifestyle audit, but…

MCA GWINSO

Although our County Assembly unanimously rejected the lifestyle audit, word came from His Popularity the Governor that we had overstepped our mandate.

He declared that the exercise would go on tupende tusipende. Realising the County Supremo was serious, I had to think and act fast.

It was obvious that my known income could not account for my possessions, and this discrepancy was going to be a source of trouble. I shuddered at the thought of being asked to account for my wealth.

My fears led me to MCA Matayo for consultation. Matayo is one fellow who is never short of ideas. And some do actually work.

“What do we do now?” I asked him.

“Bwana Gwinso, the problem with you is that you panic so easily. This is a very small matter,” he said with reassuring calmness. “Just transfer your property to someone else, but not your relative.”

“Like who?”

“If you agree, I can introduce you to someone trustworthy. Then after the lifestyle audit, you get back your property. Simple.”

That sounded like a bright idea. We agreed to execute the plan expeditiously.

Two days later, MCA Matayo introduced me to Mama Leah. He assured me that my property would be perfectly safe in her hands.

I did not need much persuasion, Mama Leah was a picture of unquestionable honesty. She did not speak much, and her response to almost every question was, “No problem.”

Mama Hirohito, daughter of my mom-in-law was at first skeptical about the deal. But the resistance was soon wiped out by my explanation to the drastic consequences that could befall the family if the audit was to be done as is.

With my spouse’s consent, I transferred most of my properties to Mama Leah, and was left with those that I would convincingly account for; three parcels of land, two houses, four matatus, and two trucks and about three million bob in cash.

I was at first hesitant to transfer my cash in the bank to Mama Leah’s account. I knew the bank transaction could easily be traced, but Mama Leah and Matayo convinced me that there were ways of covering this. So I transferred funds from my six bank accounts to her, leaving a modest amount.

“Don’t we need to sign a formal agreement in the presence of an advocate?” I asked when at last we had completed the deal.

“That is the best way of being caught,” said MCA Matayo. “This thing has to be done chini ya maji.”

I was now ready to face anybody’s lifestyle audit. I even called His Popularity the Governor to express my full support for the audit, urging him to ignore the dissenting voices of my colleagues who probably had much to fear. Never before had I felt so full of confidence.

My state of tranquil was, however, shattered by a call I received the other morning.

“So this is what you have decided to do to me? I didn’t know you were such a traitor,” the voice on the other end sounded extremely infuriated.

I couldn’t make out who it was. Before I had time to interrogate the identity, the voice continued. “What will you gain by sponsoring that woman to remove me from my seat?”

“Who are you? Which woman?” I managed to squeeze in between this tirade.

“Don’t pretend. Everybody knows you are funding Mama Leah to undermine me in my ward. We shall see who is tougher!” the voice growled and hang up. I was now confused. I was unable to identify the owner of the voice.

Since then, my attempts to reach Mama Leah have been fruitless. She has been mteja. I want to believe her phone is faulty. Yote yawezekana kwa imani.

