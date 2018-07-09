Ensure provision of quality medical commodities, new Kemsa boss urged

Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) has asked new Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) chief executive Jonah Manjari to ensure counties are provided with quality medical commodities.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call to Manjari PSK President Dr Louis Machogu asked the new boss to ensure the operations department within Kemsa is staffed by pharmaceutical personnel with expertise in quality and supply chain management to provide highest quality of service delivery to all Kenyans.

While assuring Manjari of their support, PSK pledged to work closely with the authority to increase access to quality medical commodities in the counties as well as to enable the realisation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Manjari assured them of his unequivocal professionalism in discharging his duties. “I am incredibly honoured to have your support and proud to help the society in fulfilling its mandate of upholding ethics in the practice of pharmacy,” he said.