Sh236m boost for women in agribusiness

Netherlands-based Technical Centre for Agricultural and Rural Cooperation (CTA) has initiated a project to boost finances and technical support for women-led agribusiness enterprises in the country.

Dubbed Value for Her (VALUE4HER) the project is designed to ensure women can competitively and professionally participate in agro-related enterprises.

The project, which was launched in Nairobi last week seeks to create opportunities for women on access to finance, markets and knowledge .

Michael Hailu, the CTA director, says the organisation has set aside a $2 million (Sh236 million) under this new project targeting agri-business run by women.

The programme is designed to leverage on digital technology to afford women an opportunity to be competitive in agribusiness and enterprise.

“Agriculture is the engine of growth in Africa. To grow their economies and create jobs, countries will have to transform agriculture to be modern, inclusive, productive and profitable,” Hailu said, adding that the key commitment is strengthening women’s agribusiness enterprises in ACP countries.

Kenya’s PS for agriculture, Richard Lesiyampe who presided over the occasion warned that the potential of women to drive agro-industries has largely been ignored and frustrated.

African Development Bank (AfDB) Deputy Director General Ms. Nnenna Nwabufo (pictured) said women are productive and only require policies that will provide an avenue to help them get engaged in agribusiness.