Two petition Government against KCB preference

Two petitioners have moved that counties, ministries and State bodies be allowed to bank in any stable bank in Kenya and not just with Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

Consequently, they want the Government to invite banks for tenders pre-qualifications in line with the Procurement and Public Disposal Act without discrimination.

These are part of recommendations the two petitioners, Sammy Muriuki and Wanja Maina have presented to the Senate for guidance.

In a petition signed on July 6 concerning the restriction of Government bodies’ bank accounts to KCB, Muriuki and Wanja on behalf of residents of Murang’a, said by virtue of their decentralised services, counties have been impacted negatively by what they term as monopolistic rule.

They said in the petition that since KCB is not a State bank, there should be no reason for preference, a situation they said goes against the spirit of free market and competition for Government to favour KCB.

Additionally, they argued that KCB does not have widespread outlets compared to some banks hence inhibiting the State’s financial outreach.

“We have made the best efforts to have these matters addressed by the relevant authorities all of which have failed to give a satisfactory response and none of the issues we have raised are pending in any court of law, Constitutional, or legal body,” the petitioners stated.

They further wonder why Government banks like National and Consolidated are not favoured by the policy notwithstanding being State banks.

The petitioners want banks such as Co-operative, Equity and Family be allowed to compete with KCB for deposits, saying granting exclusive power to National Treasury Cabinet Secretary and Principal Secretary to determine where Government institutions should bank was unreasonable in a free market and growing Government spending.

“KCB has unduly grown on the back of these Government deposits, with the State budget growing to almost Sh2 trillion, these deposits unduly favour KCB,” the petitioners say.

Separately, Senate Deputy Whip, Irungu Kangata said the petition will be considered in an impartial manner.

“All parties will be invited to give their views before the Senate makes recommendations or even devises rules to cure the anomaly, if any,” Kangata said when he was contacted about the petition.