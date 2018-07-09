Crunch time for app taxis

The tussle between digital app taxi service providers and drivers over pricing of rides will enter a critical moment tomorrow when key stakeholders meet.

Agreements reached at the meeting will be used in developing regulations that will be used to guide operations of digital taxis in the country.

The meeting to be chaired by Transport Principal Secretary Paul Maringa in Nairobi, is a follow up to two similar ones held last week with representatives of drivers, and another one with the ride-hailing app service providers.

Prof Maringa said yesterday that the talks will revolve around pricing and drivers’ welfare and the digital app providers are expected to propose how to address the concerns raised by drivers.

“I am optimistic that we will have a solution to the long standing issues affecting the digital taxi services, the solution is within the reach of the two main parties involved in the dispute,” said the PS.

The meeting will also address security issues raised by the operators after it was reported in one of the meetings that from November last year, 18 sector drivers have died at the hands of criminals through carjackings.

Last week, the drivers shut down operations in protest of what they termed as “low pay and exploitative tendencies” by the app service providers

Through the Digital Taxi Association of Kenya (DTAK), the drivers have accused the service providers of paying them “peanuts and imposing high commissions”, resulting in longer working hours to reach target.

The association, which represent more than 2,000 drivers, wants the pay hiked to at least Sh 60 per kilometre and commissions paid to the service providers reduced to 10 per cent. It also wants the firms to recognise DTAK as the official representative of digital taxi drivers.

Each of the parties has presented its side of the bargain and tomorrow’s meeting will bring all the stakeholders on the same table for face-to-face talks.

The meeting will also be attended by representatives from Competition Authority of Kenya, Ministry of Interior, National Transport Authority and the National Police Service.

Maringa said each of the service providers will have 15 minutes to make a presentation and all proposals will be harmonised to allow signing of a memorandum of understanding that will be signed by all.