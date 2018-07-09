Lessons couples can learn from the World Cup

Barnabas Achoki

It’s that season of World Cup. I hear there are many married women who have become “World Cup widows”. They are no longer seeing their husbands because their men have not gone to be with the Lord, but to Russia. This is made extremely worse in this cold July month. These women are finding themselves alone in bed as their football fanatic husbands watch the matches that sometimes go to extra time and penalties. My advice to such women is that well, if you can’t beat them, why not join them. Cuddle next to him in the sofa and pretend to be following the proceedings even when you are clueless about what it is all about. That way, you will be meeting one of the greatest needs of your man, companionship.

By so doing you also end up with a win-win situation, a zero-sum game in your relationship. This is where relationships are different from football guys. Whereas in the World Cup there must be a winner and a loser, in relationships we cannot afford to have that. Whenever there’s a conflict, the mistake many men make, is that they are competitive. They want to win an argument. The only problem with that is that there is no “Cup” for the one who wins, instead you can end up losing your wife in the process. My advice to guys, always look for a win-win solution in resolving conflicts.

There is something new that has been introduced in this World Cup—it is called the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Its work is to assist the referees make the right decisions, especially in cases of whether or not to give a penalty. This thing has revolutionised the game of football and whereas some may feel aggrieved by it, it has helped to bring fairness in the game. After all, referees are humans and may not see all that happens in the field. Similarly, we need VARs in our relationships such as mentor couples or a close couple friend who will help us see things that we might not otherwise have seen in our relationship. People we both trust and cherish who can help us see things more objectively.