History repeats itself as my daughter dates a married man

I recently learnt that my daughter is having a relationship with a married man. She is 25 and just started working. This man is in his mid-30S and has a young family. The problem, is I feel I don’t have the moral authority to tell her to break the relationship because I have been having affairs. She has witnessed her mother and I fight for the longest time over my infidelity. Now the chicken have come home to roost, it seems I’m reaping where I have sown. I was a bad role model to my children. What do I do to remedy the situation?

OUR TAKE

To start with, don’t be too hard on yourself. It is good that you have realised your mistake and yes, it is true it has weakened your moral authority to speak into the situation. But it’s never too late to make amends. You need to first stop that behaviour and then apologise to your wife, preferably before your children for the anguish that you have caused her.

This is humbling and it won’t be easy, but it will surely go a long way toward healing your family. This could just be what your daughter needs to change her life. Usually as parents, the biggest mistake we make is to assume and not acknowledge that we are not perfect.

We also make mistakes in life. What parents don’t realise is that by so doing they win over their children’s hearts because the children want to know that their parents are for real, they are also human and so can make mistakes. Have the talk What she’s doing is a reaction of the hurt she experienced as a result of what you did to her mother. And so as you approach her, do so from a place of compassion and not judgement.

Do this together with your wife as your daughter may more likely listen to her and be able to feel what this man’s wife would feel when she knows about her husband’s affair. As a parent, the best you can do is to advice and plead with her to leave this relationship.

You cannot force her or threaten her to do what you want her do. Hopefully, by being open and honest with her, she will learn a thing or two that might make her reconsider her ways. To each, their cross Having done your part, she too must take responsibility for her own choices despite your failures and, therefore, cannot shift the blame squarely on you.

She needs to remember that choices do have consequences. It will be difficult to break off from this relationship, but a time will come when the chickens will come home to roost for her as well. The man might dump her and go back to his wife, or she may come back to her senses and realise that what she’s doing is not right. When that happens, may she find you with arms wide open waiting for her.