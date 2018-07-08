Over 20,000 cooperative societies to access loans to build homes

The government now says it will work closely with cooperative societies in order to achieve one of its big 4 agendas, that of providing affordable housing .

Ministry of Housing secretary Patrick Bucha , says this will give Kenyans who are members of the 22,000 cooperative societies an opportunity to access loans through the newly formed Kenya Mortgage Financing Company, to build homes.

He was speaking during the handing over ceremony of 78 houses to Urithi Housing Cooperative in Juja.