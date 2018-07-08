People Daily

Over 20,000 cooperative societies to access loans to build homes

K24 Tv July 8, 2018
2,469 Less than a minute
Housing project. Photo/File

The government now says it will work closely with  cooperative societies in order to achieve one of its big 4 agendas, that of providing affordable housing . 

Ministry of Housing secretary Patrick Bucha , says this will give Kenyans who are members of the 22,000 cooperative societies an opportunity to access loans through the newly formed  Kenya Mortgage Financing Company, to build homes.

He was speaking during the handing over  ceremony of 78 houses  to Urithi Housing Cooperative in Juja. 

Show More

Related Articles

July 6, 2018
2,521

Cuban medics start work in coast region despite language barriers

July 6, 2018
2,575

Nairobi county set to equip four hospitals

July 6, 2018
2,657

Maafisa Wa KRA Waliohusika Na Uuzaji Wa Ethanol Wasimamishwa Kazi.

July 5, 2018
2,602

Reflections on number eight

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker