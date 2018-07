Muranga senator Irungu Kang’ata has vowed not to be intimidated by supporters of governor Mwang’i wa Iria from carrying out his oversight duties.

Speaking in Irembu village where he visited Njambi Murage, the 100 year old woman who caught social media attention for her squalor living conditions, Kang’ata promised to ensure Murang’a people get value for their money.