Busia Governor released on bail after two days in custody

It is a reprieve for Busia governor Sospeter Ojaamong’ and four other suspects after a Nairobi based court released them on a cash bail of 1 million shillings or a 3 million shillings bond with one surety of a similar amount.

The court was however told that Busia county executive committee member Timon Otieno Mboga, who has been charged alongside governor Ojaamong’ has already died.

Ojaamong and his co -accused will be required to report to the eacc offices in Malaba every last Friday of the month.