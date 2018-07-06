K24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Busia Governor released on bail after two days in custody

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong. Photo/File

It is a reprieve for Busia governor Sospeter Ojaamong’ and four other suspects after a Nairobi based court released them on a cash bail of 1 million shillings or a 3 million shillings bond with one  surety of a similar amount.
The court was however told that Busia county executive committee member Timon Otieno Mboga, who has been charged alongside governor Ojaamong’ has already died.
Ojaamong and his co -accused  will be required to report to the eacc offices in Malaba every last Friday of the month.

