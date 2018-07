Deputy president William Ruto is now calling on institutions investigating the contraband sugar scandal to move with speed and bring those culpable to book.

Speaking during a development tour of the sugar growing zones in Kakamega and Bungoma counties, the deputy president said the government will ensure cane farmers are protected.

As Chemutai Goin now reports, the 2022 succession politics dominated the deputy president’s meetings which were attended by leaders from across the political divide.