Transportation of crude oil from volatile Turkana resumes after leaders’ meeting

The national government has finally struck a truce with Turkana leaders and members of the community to end the stalemate that has halted the Early Oil Pilot Scheme (EOPS) project. Speaking after a meeting at Lokori, the leaders set a Wednesday next week deadline to allow leaders engage with the community and the National Government to address insecurity concerns that prompted protests and blockading of trucks transporting crude oil to Mombasa.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Mongo Chimwaga said the National government recognised the sensitivity of the petroleum industry as witnessed in other oil producing countries and promised that the community grievances will be addressed.

‘The government will review security personnel deployed and additional deployment of police and National Police Reservists (NPR) in specific priority areas identified by the leaders,” he said.

He also gave an assurance that recovery of livestock stolen in a recent raid of Lokori will be prioritized. Governor Josphat Nanok said the grievances raised by the people on insecurity and local content would be addressed in order to create a secure environment for the extractive sector in the county to thrive and ensure residents benefit from oil profits and are empowered economically.

On local content concerns raised by the people, it was agreed that a meeting will be held next Friday between the Turkana leadership Forum of elected leaders, the County Government and professionals and the Ministry of Petroleum and Tullow Oil to solve issues on Tullow tenders and distribution of job opportunities in the oil sector and national government.