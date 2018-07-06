DP calls for thorough probe on toxic sugar

Yusuf Masibo and DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto has asked agencies investigating the alleged illegal importation of sugar to do thorough work.

He said the report that would be generated by MPs and Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) will help the government to take a “decisive step” on sugar barons to protect the lives and interests of Kenyans.

Speaking at Joy Valley Special School Kimatuni in Bumula, Bungoma county Friday when he donated a school bus to the institution, Ruto said the government would not allow unscrupulous traders to thrive at the expense of farmers.

“We want farmers to get best returns for their work. We do not want investors who bring in sub-standard products that would also affect the health of Kenyans. We will do all we can to ensure that quality standards are met wherever goods are brought into the country,” he said.

He said a turnaround plan is needed to give a new life to local sugar companies, insisting that money alone cannot help solve the problems bedeviling them.

The pronouncement was supported by several leaders, among them Sports Cabinet secretary Rashid Echesa, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, MPs Ayub Savula (Lugari), John Waluke (Sirisia), Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Ben Washiali (Mumias East), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo) and Catherine Wambilianga (Woman Rep, Bungoma).

“We must fight the sugar cartels with zeal. They are not only killing local sugar companies but also rendering our youths jobless,” said Lusaka.

The leaders said the alleged bad sugar should be destroyed.

The Deputy President lauded leaders from Western Kenya for rallying behind Jubilee, saying that the days of politics based on tribalism and divisions are long gone.

“We must be united and work together as leaders in pushing forward the development agenda of the country. We competed last year, but we shook hands thereafter for the sake of Kenya,” noted the Deputy President.

He said no one should block other opposition leaders from joining and working with the government.

“I know (Moses) Wetang’ula is not far from us…even Woman Rep Wambilianga, and others. This is because these leaders want us to move forward together,” he said, adding that Western Kenya has for long been left behind because of politics that is not geared towards transforming the society.

Wambilianga, who was voted on a Ford-Kenya ticket, said she would join hands with the government in making better the lives of women in Bungoma.

“We need to organise ourselves politically as people from Western. We would like to be in the government. We said Tibim we failed. Tialala we failed. We will bring Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi here to work with the government,” said Lugari lawmaker Ayub Savula.

Ruto also put to notice the contractor working on the 50-kilometre Musikoma-Buyofu Road, saying that any further delays would force the government to cancel the work.

“I am glad on the progress made so far on the Chwele-Lwakhakha Road. Importantly, I should let you know that CT Scan installation at Bungoma County Referral Hospital would be completed in the next four months.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy President has officially launched the construction of Butere-Sidindi and Butere-Musanda-Bungasi-Singore-Ugunja roads in a move that he said would ease the movement of goods and services in Kakamega county.