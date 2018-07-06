NIS official appointed Immigration boss

Counter terrorism coordination boss Alexander Muteshi has been appointed the Director of Immigration Services following the exit of Major Gen (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa.

Kihalangwa was promoted to Principal Secretary for the department of Immigration and Registration of Persons in the Cabinet reshuffle in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second term administration.

Muteshi,who worked under the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director of counter terrorism coordination was appointed on Thursday is set to take over the office on July 23.

He will be deputised by Joseph Munywoki, who has been serving as director of Immigration Services in an acting capacity.

Muteshi is expected to build on a raft of reforms introduced by Maj Gen (Rtd) Kihalangwa which include the introduction of e-passport.

The new immigration chief is credited with bolstering surveillance against terrorists especially those belonging to the Somalia-based al Shabab.

Muteshi’s appointment comes at a time when the department is verifying work permits for foreigners in the country.